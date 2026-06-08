Nifty IT index falls amid global tech and AI selloff Business Jun 08, 2026

The Nifty IT index fell 1.8% to 28,500 on Monday, marking its fourth day in a row of losses and an overall drop of 8.4%.

This comes after a big global selloff in tech and AI-related stocks, pushing Indian investors to cash out.

Just last week, the index had jumped nearly 8% thanks to excitement over AI investments and strong software earnings.