Nifty IT index jumps 2.21% as Wipro gains 3.30%
Business
While most sectors struggled on Wednesday, the Nifty IT index pulled off a 2.21% jump, closing at 32,211.35.
Wipro led the charge with a 3.30% gain, followed by Infosys and Mphasis.
Even with heavy trading, 690.75 lakh shares and ₹7,113.96 crore in turnover, IT stocks managed to shine when almost everything else was in the red.
Midcap, smallcap drop autos hit harder
Elsewhere, things weren't so rosy: midcap and smallcap indices dropped sharply (down 1.7% and 2.4%), and auto stocks took an even bigger hit.
The strong showing from IT highlights how tech companies are holding up better than old-school sectors like auto when markets get rocky.