Nifty IT index jumps 2.21% as Wipro gains 3.30%

While most sectors struggled on Wednesday, the Nifty IT index pulled off a 2.21% jump, closing at 32,211.35.

Wipro led the charge with a 3.30% gain, followed by Infosys and Mphasis.

Even with heavy trading, 690.75 lakh shares and ₹7,113.96 crore in turnover, IT stocks managed to shine when almost everything else was in the red.