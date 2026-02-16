Nifty IT index sees biggest fall since 2008 crisis
India's Nifty IT index just saw its biggest fall since the 2008 crisis, dropping 32% from its December 2025 record high by Feb. 16, 2026.
On February 13, 2026, it closed lower after a rough day of selling, reflecting how shaky things have gotten for tech stocks lately.
All major IT stocks trading below key averages
If you're tracking tech or thinking about investing, this slide is hard to ignore.
The whole sector has been sliding in 2026—down about 15% so far in 2026 (including February 2026)—and every major IT stock is trading below key averages.
That means the pain might not be over yet.
AI's impact on traditional IT jobs and business models
AI is shaking up traditional IT jobs and business models, making investors nervous about future profits.
Investors have been selling shares of Indian tech giants like TCS and Infosys.
With market signals still negative and no clear recovery in sight, it's a tough time for India's big tech players.