Nifty IT index snaps 4-day slide with 4.6% gain Business Jul 02, 2026

The Nifty IT index just snapped a four-day losing streak, rising 4.6% on July 2 after dropping to its lowest level in more than five years.

Even with this rebound, the index is still down over 33% from its February peak, as worries about US interest rates, slower tech spending, and AI risks continue to weigh it down.