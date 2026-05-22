Nifty IT plunges to 27,078, wiping out nearly ₹18Lcr value

TCS loses over ₹8Lcr, peers tumble

Major players like TCS lost over ₹8 lakh crore, while Infosys plunged 45%, HCL Technologies and LTIMindtree dropped at least 40%.

With fears of AI shaking up traditional IT jobs and mutual funds cutting back on tech investments, the mood is cautious.

Still, a few investors are optimistic about a rebound: analysts say that despite short-term pain, there's potential for long-term growth if the sector adapts.