Nifty IT rises 0.7% on June 24, Tech Mahindra leads

JPMorgan downgrades HCLTech Wipro Tata Technologies

JPMorgan cut its ratings for HCLTech, Wipro, and Tata Technologies, citing worries about companies pouring more money into AI and cloud tech instead of traditional IT services.

The brokerage lowered target prices for these stocks and warned that this shift could slow future growth in India's IT sector, saying enterprise technology budgets are increasingly being redirected toward artificial intelligence and cloud investments.