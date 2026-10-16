Nifty IT surges 11.5% as Sensex gains 413 points
Business
The Nifty IT index jumped 11.5% this week, its biggest weekly gain since 2008.
Tech Mahindra, TCS, and Infosys led the charge, helping push the Sensex up by 413 points to 74,729 and the Nifty gained 149 points to settle at 23,146, holding above the 23,100 mark on Friday.
Tech Mahindra jumps nearly 8%
Tech Mahindra stood out with its strongest single-day rise since March 2020 after posting solid results and announcing a bonus issue. Its stock climbed nearly 8%. TCS and Infosys also saw healthy gains.
Meanwhile, not all sectors joined the party: FMCG stocks like Nestle India slipped almost 1%, but overall more stocks rose than fell across the market.