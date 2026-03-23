Nifty Metal index erases all gains for 2026

When metals take a hit, it often signals bigger market worries: this time, even the main Nifty50 index slipped over 2%. All 15 companies in the metal index traded lower, showing just how much investor nerves are on edge about inflation and slowing growth.

Experts on reasons behind the crash

Experts point to a mix of global drama and local challenges: U.S.-Iran threats and crude volatility are rattling markets, says Devarsh Vakil of HDFC Securities.

Plus, with demand for metals possibly cooling if economic activity slows and a weaker rupee making production more expensive, companies like Hindustan Copper and Jindal Steel saw some of the steepest losses.