Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 hit record highs
Big day for the markets, both Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 smashed their previous highs on Friday.
The midcap index climbed 1.17% to hit 62,950.05, while small caps jumped 1.44% to reach 19,414.55.
Investors are feeling upbeat thanks to strong company earnings and a friendly global market vibe.
Midcap and smallcap stocks outpace largecaps
Midcap and smallcap stocks didn't just keep up: they outperformed bigger names like Sensex and Nifty 50.
Falling crude oil prices, less market volatility (India VIX dropped nearly 8%), and standout results from TCS helped fuel this rally across sectors.
Notably, stocks like Kalyan Jewellers, Adani Total Gas, Zensar Technologies, and MRPL saw some impressive gains, reflecting a real boost in confidence among investors looking beyond just the big players.