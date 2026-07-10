Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 hit record highs

Midcap and smallcap stocks outpace largecaps

Midcap and smallcap stocks didn't just keep up: they outperformed bigger names like Sensex and Nifty 50.

Falling crude oil prices, less market volatility (India VIX dropped nearly 8%), and standout results from TCS helped fuel this rally across sectors.

Notably, stocks like Kalyan Jewellers, Adani Total Gas, Zensar Technologies, and MRPL saw some impressive gains, reflecting a real boost in confidence among investors looking beyond just the big players.