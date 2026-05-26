Nifty Midcap 100 closes at record 62,299 as midcaps climb
Business
The Nifty Midcap 100 just hit its highest level ever, closing at 62,299 on Tuesday, up for the third day in a row.
While big names like Sensex and Nifty50 slipped, midcaps kept climbing, showing some real strength even when the overall market looked shaky.
Adani Total Gas jumps over 8%
Adani Total Gas led the pack with an impressive jump of over 8%. Exide Industries and Info Edge also saw solid gains.
On the downside, Container Corporation of India dropped more than 7%, with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited falling too.
Analysts say this steady rise is thanks to strong domestic money flowing into midcaps, keeping them resilient despite global uncertainties.
Even small caps managed a slight uptick by the end of the day.