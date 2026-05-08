Nifty Midcap 100 tops 62,000 on earnings and retail support

Mutual funds sustain midcap gains

Since the U.S.-Iran ceasefire last month, midcaps have surged over 13%, while small caps did even better at nearly 17%.

In comparison, the big players (Nifty and Sensex) managed only modest gains.

Analysts say mutual funds have kept the momentum going despite foreign investors pulling out huge sums this year.

With earnings expected to grow around 15% in FY27 (2026-27) and technical charts pointing higher (possibly up to 63,500 soon), midcaps are definitely having their moment.