Nifty Midcap 100 tops 62,000 on earnings and retail support
The Nifty Midcap 100 just set a new record, closing above 62,000 on Thursday, way ahead of the main Nifty and Sensex indices.
This jump was powered by strong earnings from midsize companies and steady support from retail investors.
The index has been climbing since the US-Iran ceasefire, thanks to renewed interest after global tensions cooled off.
Mutual funds sustain midcap gains
Since the U.S.-Iran ceasefire last month, midcaps have surged over 13%, while small caps did even better at nearly 17%.
In comparison, the big players (Nifty and Sensex) managed only modest gains.
Analysts say mutual funds have kept the momentum going despite foreign investors pulling out huge sums this year.
With earnings expected to grow around 15% in FY27 (2026-27) and technical charts pointing higher (possibly up to 63,500 soon), midcaps are definitely having their moment.