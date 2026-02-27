Nifty near all-time high, but 80% large caps in bear territory

If you're looking to invest, there might be some hidden gems right now. About 36% of these larger stocks now trade below 25x trailing P/E, up from 25% in September 2024, making fast-growing smaller companies more affordable—even as they show steady profits and strong balance sheets.

Expect some ups and downs around current support levels this week

A handful of big stocks have kept the index up while most others lag.

Small-caps present opportunities thanks to better earnings in recent and coming quarters, expectations of rate cuts, and reforms since 2016.

