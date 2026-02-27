Nifty near all-time high, but 80% large caps in bear territory
Nifty 50 is close to its all-time high, but most big companies aren't celebrating—about 80% of stocks with a market cap over ₹1,000 crore have been in bear territory since September 2024.
The small-cap index has also dropped 13% from its peak.
Fast-growing smaller stocks now more affordable
If you're looking to invest, there might be some hidden gems right now.
About 36% of these larger stocks now trade below 25x trailing P/E, up from 25% in September 2024, making fast-growing smaller companies more affordable—even as they show steady profits and strong balance sheets.
Expect some ups and downs around current support levels this week
A handful of big stocks have kept the index up while most others lag.
Small-caps present opportunities thanks to better earnings in recent and coming quarters, expectations of rate cuts, and reforms since 2016.
Still, expect some ups and downs around the current support levels this week.