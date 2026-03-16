Nifty PSU Bank index falls 4 days in-a-row: Here's why

The Nifty Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Bank index has been on a downward spiral, falling for the fourth consecutive day. The index fell by another 0.6% today after a nearly 4% drop last Friday. Rising bond yields have significantly impacted PSU banks, with India's 10-year bond yield currently at 6.68%, largely due to rising crude oil prices amid the West Asia conflict.

Market dynamics Impact of rising bond yields on PSU banks PSU banks usually have a large portfolio of government securities, mostly under the Hold-to-Maturity (HTM) format. However, a considerable portion is also held under the Available For Sale (AFS) form. The rise in bond yields has negatively impacted these banks as it affects their security portfolios. In March alone, the PSU Bank index has fallen by 14%, wiping out all gains made in January and February 2026.

Historical comparison Worst monthly decline since September 2020 The current downturn is the worst monthly decline for the PSU Bank index since September 2020, when it had fallen by 16%. The index has fallen in eight of the last 10 trading sessions, with all its constituents trading at a loss. The steep decline has pushed three shares, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and UCO Bank, to a new 52-week low.

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