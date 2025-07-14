Next Article
Nifty Realty index sees 1.39% increase
Real estate stocks had a good Monday, with the Nifty Realty index rising 1.39% to close at 976.25—mainly because of strong moves by Sobha Ltd and Godrej Properties Ltd.
Meanwhile, the overall market wasn't as upbeat: both the Nifty50 and Sensex slipped into the red.
Brigade Enterprises and Prestige Estates also added to the rally
Brigade Enterprises and Prestige Estates also added to the realty rally, while Oberoi Realty and Raymond lost some ground.
Trading was especially busy for JP Power and Vodafone Idea, which were among the most traded stocks on NSE.
Some companies like JP Power hit fresh yearly highs, but others such as SKIL Infrastructure saw new lows—showing just how mixed Monday's market mood really was.