Nifty Realty index sees 1.39% increase

Brigade Enterprises and Prestige Estates also added to the rally

Brigade Enterprises and Prestige Estates also added to the realty rally, while Oberoi Realty and Raymond lost some ground.

Trading was especially busy for JP Power and Vodafone Idea, which were among the most traded stocks on NSE.

Some companies like JP Power hit fresh yearly highs, but others such as SKIL Infrastructure saw new lows—showing just how mixed Monday's market mood really was.