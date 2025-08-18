Nifty, Sensex gain over 1% as GST reforms boost spending

Sectors tied to what people buy--like autos (up 4.18%)

Sectors tied to what people buy—like autos (up 4.18%) and consumer durables (up 3.38%)—led the rally.

PM Modi has promised more GST reforms by Diwali, including tax cuts on key items. Experts say this is good news for shoppers, but warn that some buyers might hold off big purchases until the new rates kick in.

Despite recent foreign investor pullouts over global uncertainty, these moves are seen as positive steps for India's long-term growth.