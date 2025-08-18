Google is building a nuclear power plant to run its servers

The plant will use advanced generation IV nuclear power, which is designed to be safer and more sustainable than older reactors. It'll generate 500 megawatts of carbon-free electricity, enough to power about 350,000 homes.

This project is backed by the Department of Energy and marks the first time a US utility (the TVA) will buy power from this type of advanced reactor.

If all goes well, it could set the stage for more clean energy projects like this across the country.