Nifty, Sensex hit new all-time highs as IT stocks rally

If you're following the markets, or just curious where the action is, IT companies like Infosys and Tech Mahindra saw their shares pop more than 4%, while HCL Technologies rose about 3.93%. Even TCS and Jio Financial Services joined the rally. This surge occurred alongside broadly supportive global cues, showing strong confidence in Indian tech.

Nifty's next resistance and support levels

Nifty is now flirting with a key resistance zone between 23,800 and 24,000. If it breaks through, we could see more gains ahead; if not, there's solid support below at around 23,325.

Plus: roughly three-fourths of BSE-listed stocks were up today (about 74.7%, 3,160 of 4,230), a sign that the rally wasn't just about tech.