Nifty, Sensex suffer worst start to year in a decade

India's equity markets have witnessed a major sell-off, with the Nifty 50 index witnessing its worst start to the new year in a decade. The index has fallen by 2.5% in the first eight sessions of 2026. The BSE-listed companies have lost nearly ₹20 lakh crore in market capitalization since January 2.

Market downturn ITC leads Nifty 50 constituents' losses Out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 index, 30 have delivered negative returns so far this year. ITC has emerged as the biggest loser among these constituents, with a 15% drop taking its stock to multi-year lows. Other major losers include Reliance Industries and Trent whose shares have declined by 6% and HDFC Bank whose shares have dropped by over ₹1 lakh crore in market cap.

Index performance Sensex's performance mirrors Nifty 50's downturn The BSE Sensex has also mirrored the Nifty 50 index's downturn, falling by 1.93% in the first 10 days of January. This marks its worst opening stretch to a calendar year in a decade. The last time markets witnessed such a fall was in 2016 when the Sensex had declined by 4.53% amid global growth fears and China-led volatility.

Market factors Geopolitical tensions and trade deal uncertainties impact markets Geopolitical tensions, trade deal uncertainties, and sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) selling have contributed to a broad-based sell-off in India's equity markets. The pressure was mainly from a mix of global shocks and domestic caution. Rising geopolitical uncertainty after the US approved a Russian sanctions bill that could impose whopping 500% tariffs on countries buying Russian energy has also weighed on market sentiment.