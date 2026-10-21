Nifty slips 0.66%, Sensex falls, 322 stocks hit 1-year lows

Markets had a rough Wednesday: At 1.05pm the Nifty 50 was at 22,737.80, down 151.15 points or 0.66% from its Monday close of 22,888.95, and Sensex slipped too.

It was a tough day for most stocks: 322 hit their lowest point in a year, while only 81 managed new highs.

The advance-decline ratio showed most stocks were struggling.