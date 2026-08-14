Nifty slips below 23,400 as Sensex slides to 78,080

Tata Group stocks stood out with solid gains (Tata Consumer was the top performer on Nifty) even as most major indices struggled.

The market's advance-decline ratio held steady at one-to-one, showing an even split between winners and losers.

Meanwhile, global worries like stalled U.S.-Iran talks and new US tariffs on drones kept things tense.

On the home front, foreign investors sold off ₹510 crore in shares while domestic investors bought ₹4,353 crore.

Everyone's now watching for July WPI inflation after CPI inflation ticked up to 4.45%.