Nifty slips below 23,400 as Sensex slides to 78,080
Friday saw a bit of a rollercoaster in Indian markets: Nifty slipped below 23,400 after a settlement adjustment, and Sensex dropped 100 points to close at 78,080.
Bank Nifty took a bigger hit, falling by 251 points, but midcap stocks bucked the trend and ended higher.
Markets watch WPI amid global tensions
Tata Group stocks stood out with solid gains (Tata Consumer was the top performer on Nifty) even as most major indices struggled.
The market's advance-decline ratio held steady at one-to-one, showing an even split between winners and losers.
Meanwhile, global worries like stalled U.S.-Iran talks and new US tariffs on drones kept things tense.
On the home front, foreign investors sold off ₹510 crore in shares while domestic investors bought ₹4,353 crore.
Everyone's now watching for July WPI inflation after CPI inflation ticked up to 4.45%.