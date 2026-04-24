Nifty slips below 24,000 and needs to regain 24,300 soon
Business
Nifty dipped below the important 24,000 mark this week, making investors a bit cautious.
Experts say the index needs to bounce back above 24,300 to keep its upward momentum.
If it doesn't recover soon, we could see it slide down to around 23,900.
Analysts warn Nifty may hit 23,500
Analysts point out that if Nifty can't hold above 24,210, there's a risk it could fall even further, possibly to 23,500.
Rising oil prices, up 18%, and a weaker rupee are adding extra pressure on the market right now.
Ongoing conflicts in West Asia are also making things more unpredictable for both crude prices and stocks.