Nifty slips below 25,600 as earnings disappoint
The Indian stock market had a rough Monday, January 19, 2026, with the Nifty closing down 109 points at 25,586 and the Sensex dropping 324 points to 83,246.
Heavy selling hit not just the main indices but also midcaps and banks, as more stocks fell than rose.
Why does this matter?
If you're following markets or investing for the first time, here's why it matters:
Big names like Reliance and ICICI Bank posted weaker-than-expected profits this quarter—Reliance's shares dropped nearly 3%, while ICICI Bank slipped up to 3%.
Wipro also took a hit on weak future guidance.
These results shook investor confidence across sectors.
What's behind the drop?
It wasn't just company numbers weighing things down. Global vibes turned cautious after Donald Trump talked about new tariffs on Europe, reviving global trade worries and adding pressure here.
Still, there were some bright spots—InterGlobe Aviation and Hindustan Zinc actually gained, with Hindustan Zinc buoyed by strong Q3 results, proving some companies can still shine even on tough days.