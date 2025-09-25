Next Article
Nifty struggles to hold 25,000 mark amid global cues
Business
Nifty 50 opened just above 25,000 on Thursday but struggled to hold that line, thanks to global market swings and mixed signals from the US.
Sensex also saw a bumpy start before bouncing back a bit during the day.
Investors seemed cautious, keeping an eye on international headlines.
Bharat Electronics and ONGC were the day's top gainers, while Tata Motors took a hit.
Foreign investors pulled out over ₹2,400 crore yesterday, though domestic investors stepped in with some buying.
With all this volatility, analysts suggest a "buy-on-dips" approach—Amruta Shinde from Choice Equity Broking recommends using tight stop-losses right now since global factors are making things unpredictable.