Oracle is borrowing $18 billion to fund AI and cloud push
Oracle just filed plans to borrow $18 billion, aiming to boost its cloud infrastructure and keep up with the growing demand for AI tech.
The company's splitting this massive debt into six parts—basically gearing up for some serious upgrades.
Oracle's big bet on the future
Oracle says the cash will go toward things like buying back stock, paying off old debts, and possibly snapping up other companies.
Their contracts with OpenAI mean they'll be spending even more on cloud infrastructure.
It's a sign Oracle wants to stay competitive as demand for cloud and AI infrastructure grows.