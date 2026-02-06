Nifty to open below 25,600 mark as global selloff weighs
The Nifty 50 is expected to open about 125 points lower at 25,600 on Friday, with markets feeling the heat from global selloffs and investors waiting for the RBI's big monetary policy update at 10am.
RBI's repo rate likely to stay at 5.25%
RBI is likely to keep its repo rate steady at 5.25% after last year's cuts, aiming for stable growth and low inflation (GDP growth forecast: 7.3%, inflation: just 2%).
Meanwhile, the government plans hefty borrowings of ₹17.2 trillion—moves that could shape everything from loan rates to job prospects.
IT stocks under pressure due to AI-related concerns
Overnight losses in US stocks have rattled Asian markets too—Japan's Nikkei slipped nearly 1%, and Korea's Kospi dropped up to 4% on tech worries.
Back home, Indian IT stocks are under pressure thanks to AI-related concerns, profit-taking, and weak foreign investor flows putting a pause on recent rallies.