Nifty tops 23,800 as crude falls and earnings boost Sensex
Nifty closed at 23,810.85 on Tuesday, finally topping the 23,800 mark after months. This jump came thanks to falling crude oil prices and strong company earnings.
Sensex also had a good day, ending up 1.62% at 76,918.
Market mood got a boost from hopes of easing tensions in the Middle East as Iran and Qatar held talks.
Marico jumps 10% amid FMCG rally
FMCG stocks were the stars: Marico shot up 10% after posting a big profit jump, while ITC managed gains even with profits down.
Angel One rallied nearly 8% on buzz about possible tax relief for investors.
On the flip side, PSU banks and metal stocks didn't keep up with the rally.
Rupee strengthens on foreign fund inflows
The rupee got stronger against the US dollar as foreign funds kept flowing into India.
Gold prices slipped below $3,900 an ounce, while crude oil bounced back amid ongoing global tensions, so expect energy markets to stay a bit unpredictable for now.