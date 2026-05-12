NIIT Learning Systems eyes double digit FY27 growth, $459 million outlook

NIIT Q4 revenue 525cr profit 77cr

The company just posted ₹525 crore in revenue for Q4 FY26 and a 58% jump in net profit to ₹77 crore.

Managing Director Vijay K Thadani credits this success to its push into AI-powered workplace learning and smart acquisitions like SweetRush (U.S.) and MST Group (Germany).

AI now makes up 12% of its revenue, though it's still working through some market challenges in Germany.