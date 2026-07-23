NIIT Learning Systems Q1 FY27 profit rises 16.4% to 57.4cr

AI-led solutions now make up 13% of NIIT's revenue, thanks to new tools like their AI Coach and Signal Engine.

They brought on three new long-term clients from fields like quantum computing and clinical research, growing their total LTA client base to 113.

While operating margins dipped a bit (now at 16.4%), earnings per share held steady at ₹4.17.

With several contract renewals and expansions this quarter, NIIT's future revenue visibility has climbed to $462 million, a healthy 19% rise over last year.