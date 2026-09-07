Why Nike is leaving S&P 100 index after 18 years

Nike's removal from the S&P 100 comes as its market cap has dropped significantly.

The company's market cap has fallen to some $57 billion from nearly $264 billion at the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, four technology stocks - Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks, and SanDisk - will take their place in the index.

All four replacements are from the information technology sector, further tilting the index toward AI infrastructure, semiconductors, memory and cybersecurity.