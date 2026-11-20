Nike to triple India sales by 2026 citing $14B potential
Nike is going big on India, aiming to triple its sales over the next five years (by 2031).
With sportswear booming and cricket as popular as ever, Nike sees huge potential: India's athletic market is already worth $9 billion and could hit $14 billion in a few years.
Cathy Sparks from Nike called India a "key growth market" at its 2026 Investor Day.
Nike partners Mumbai Indians year round
Nike's plan? Team up with the Mumbai Indians to connect with cricket fans year-round, not just during matches.
They're also rolling out new cricket shoes ahead of the sport's Olympic comeback in Los Angeles 2028.
Plus, Nike wants to get more players involved at every level, engaging with consumers across different levels of the game, from grassroots cricket to the professional circuit.