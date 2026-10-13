Nikhil Chakravarthi unveils Telangana economy $1T and $3T targets

Telangana has set a big goal: it wants to grow its economy from $200 billion to $1 trillion by 2034, and hit $3 trillion by 2047.

The state's growth is fueled by expanding exports across IT, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and defense, and strong investor confidence.

At a recent CII meeting, Commissioner of Industries and Executive Director, Invest Telangana Nikhil Chakravarthi shared the plan and highlighted how fast the state is moving, currently growing at an average growth of 10.75% each year.