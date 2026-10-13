Nikhil Chakravarthi unveils Telangana economy $1T and $3T targets
Telangana has set a big goal: it wants to grow its economy from $200 billion to $1 trillion by 2034, and hit $3 trillion by 2047.
The state's growth is fueled by expanding exports across IT, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and defense, and strong investor confidence.
At a recent CII meeting, Commissioner of Industries and Executive Director, Invest Telangana Nikhil Chakravarthi shared the plan and highlighted how fast the state is moving, currently growing at an average growth of 10.75% each year.
Telangana rolls out 9 investor policies
To get there, Telangana is rolling out nine new policies covering everything from electronics and semiconductors to data centers and logistics, all designed to attract investors and boost innovation.
A fresh report spotlighted huge potential in data centers, with Chakravarthi inviting global investors to join in.
With more than 500 Global Capability Centers already set up in the state, Telangana is making a strong pitch as India's next big investment hub.