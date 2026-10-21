Nikhil Kamath warns US AI valuations may be unsustainably high
Business
Zerodha cofounder Nikhil Kamath is calling out the hype around artificial intelligence companies, especially in the US saying their AI valuations might not be sustainable.
He compared the current AI buzz to past market bubbles and pointed out that many of these firms do not have a real "defensible moat," making their future shaky.
Kamath: local data will decide AI
Kamath thinks the real winners in AI will be those who can use local data smartly, not just those building massive models.
He is actually optimistic about India's chances here, since our unique data could give us an edge as AI keeps evolving.