Nikkei 225 and Kospi plunge amid Middle East tensions
Asian stock markets started the week on a rough note, with Japan's Nikkei 225 down nearly 4% and South Korea's Kospi falling over 5%.
The main reason? Tensions in the Middle East are pushing up oil prices and making investors nervous.
Houthi missile attacks on Israel have only added to the uncertainty, shaking confidence across the region.
US mobilizes troops, Wall Street drops
It's not just Asia feeling the impact: markets worldwide are reacting.
The ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict has led to more military moves, like the US mobilized around 3,500 troops (aboard the USS Tripoli) to the region.
As a result, Wall Street opened lower too: Dow Jones dropped by 253 points, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each slipped 0.5%.
Investors everywhere are keeping a close eye on what happens next.