Nikkei 225 and Kospi plunge amid Middle East tensions

US mobilizes troops, Wall Street drops

It's not just Asia feeling the impact: markets worldwide are reacting.

The ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict has led to more military moves, like the US mobilized around 3,500 troops (aboard the USS Tripoli) to the region.

As a result, Wall Street opened lower too: Dow Jones dropped by 253 points, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each slipped 0.5%.

Investors everywhere are keeping a close eye on what happens next.