Nikkei 225 down 1.06% after OpenAI revenue miss, investors wary
Business
Japan's Nikkei 225 index slipped 1.06% on Friday, echoing Wall Street's losses after news broke that OpenAI missed big on revenue.
Investors are now questioning if the AI boom is really as unstoppable as it seemed, and rising global borrowing costs aren't helping either.
Japan August household spending down 3.1%
Japan's economy is feeling the pinch: household spending fell 3.1% in August, and the Bank of Japan is warning about more price hikes ahead.
SoftBank Group, a major investor in OpenAI, led stock declines with a steep drop, but not all was gloomy:
Nomura Research Institute actually jumped 5.13%, showing that some companies are still finding ways to win even when uncertainty rules.