Nikkei 225 falls 1.8% after US semiconductor weakness, oil eases
Business
Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.8% on Thursday morning, following a global selloff in tech stocks, mainly after US semiconductor shares struggled.
Even so, cheaper oil prices helped steady the market, and more than half of Nikkei's constituents were in the green at 0133 GMT.
Topix Foods up 2.3%, Kikkoman surges
While tech dragged things down, food and other non-tech sectors did well: the Topix Foods Index rose 2.3%.
Kikkoman jumped over 12% thanks to strong earnings; OMRON and Tokai Carbon surged too.
Nintendo managed a small gain despite the tech slump.
Many investors are now waiting to see what SoftBank reports after the market close.