Nikkei 225 falls almost 2% as Fed comments rattle markets
Business
Japan's Nikkei 225 fell almost 2% on Monday morning, with the Topix index also slipping, after comments from the US Fed reignited global concerns about rising interest rates.
Investors are nervous that tighter policies could be coming soon, especially in Japan.
BOJ talk lifts yields, stocks down
Talk of a possible Bank of Japan rate hike pushed government bond yields to their highest levels in decades and sent most stocks down: big names like Advantest and Mitsubishi Materials took major hits.
A few companies bucked the trend, though: Kansai Electric Power and Tokai Carbon actually gained ground.
On the plus side, if domestic rates rise, financial stocks might benefit in the short term.