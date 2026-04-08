Nikkei 225 jumps 4.67% after Trump agrees 2-week Iran cease-fire
Business
Japan's Nikkei 225 index shot up 4.67% on Wednesday, hitting 55,923.27 points.
The big jump came right after Donald Trump said he had agreed to a two-week cease-fire with Iran, which led to lower oil prices, a huge relief for Japan since it relies heavily on imported energy.
Furukawa Electric leads 212-stock rally
The upbeat mood saw 212 stocks climb while only 10 fell. Furukawa Electric was the top gainer with a 12.4% boost, and names like Advantest Corp. and Resonac Holdings also did well.
On the flip side, Inpex dropped by 7.4%.
The broader Topix index joined in too, rising by 3% as investors cheered the drop in energy costs.