Nikkei 225 jumps 4.67% after Trump agrees 2-week Iran cease-fire

Furukawa Electric leads 212-stock rally

The upbeat mood saw 212 stocks climb while only 10 fell. Furukawa Electric was the top gainer with a 12.4% boost, and names like Advantest Corp. and Resonac Holdings also did well.

On the flip side, Inpex dropped by 7.4%.

The broader Topix index joined in too, rising by 3% as investors cheered the drop in energy costs.