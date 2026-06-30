Nikkei 225 posts biggest quarterly jump since 1965, up 37%

Mixed Nikkei 225 performance, output rises

Even with the sharpest quarterly advance, not every stock joined the party: 104 stocks rose while 121 fell on the Nikkei.

Standouts like Taiyo Yuden (+8.28%) and Furukawa Electric (+7.04%) led gains, but companies like NEC (-3.01%) took a hit.

On a brighter note for Japan's economy overall, industrial output ticked up by 0.5% in May, showing some resilience even as expectations were higher.