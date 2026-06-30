Nikkei 225 posts biggest quarterly jump since 1965, up 37%
Business
Japan's Nikkei 225 index soared 37% in the April-June quarter: its biggest jump since records began in 1965.
The rally was fueled by a comeback in semiconductor and AI stocks, with the Nikkei closing at 70,062.32 on Tuesday, June 30.
This surge follows strong performances in US tech markets too, as optimism around tech continues to spread globally.
Mixed Nikkei 225 performance, output rises
Even with the sharpest quarterly advance, not every stock joined the party: 104 stocks rose while 121 fell on the Nikkei.
Standouts like Taiyo Yuden (+8.28%) and Furukawa Electric (+7.04%) led gains, but companies like NEC (-3.01%) took a hit.
On a brighter note for Japan's economy overall, industrial output ticked up by 0.5% in May, showing some resilience even as expectations were higher.