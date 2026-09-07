Nikkei 225 rises as Lasertec Kioxia and Softbank Group rally
Business
Japan's Nikkei 225 got a boost on Monday, thanks to a big wave of excitement around tech stocks.
After US chip shares soared last week, Japanese names like Lasertec, Kioxia, Tokyo Electron, and Softbank Group Corp. (the one with AI investments) led the gains.
Valuations and OpenAI Astra boost tech
Investors are warming up to tech stocks again as prices feel more reasonable, Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management, says.
The old chip stocks are too expensive vibe is fading. Plus, OpenAI's new Astra model just dropped, giving AI-related shares extra buzz.
Still, not everyone's celebrating: worries about Japan's uncertainty surrounding the yen's trajectory and high bond yields are keeping some folks cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's next moves.