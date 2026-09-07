Nikkei 225 rises as Lasertec Kioxia and Softbank Group rally

Investors are warming up to tech stocks again as prices feel more reasonable, Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management, says.

The old chip stocks are too expensive vibe is fading. Plus, OpenAI's new Astra model just dropped, giving AI-related shares extra buzz.

Still, not everyone's celebrating: worries about Japan's uncertainty surrounding the yen's trajectory and high bond yields are keeping some folks cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's next moves.