Nikkei cools off after record run, but Topix sets a new high

What's behind the moves?

Tech shares took a hit after President Trump announced a 25% tariff on certain AI chips, which rattled Japanese giants like SoftBank and Advantest.

But it wasn't all bad news—some Japanese companies shined: Ryohin Keikaku surged nearly 12% on strong earnings, and Toyota Industries jumped over 6% thanks to a buyout offer.

Even with market ups and downs, there's still opportunity if you know where to look.