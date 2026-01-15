Nikkei cools off after record run, but Topix sets a new high
Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4% on Thursday, pulling back from its recent record, while the Topix index quietly hit an all-time high.
The split shows how tech stocks are feeling the heat from global shifts and new US tariffs—while exporters also faced headwinds from yen appreciation.
What's behind the moves?
Tech shares took a hit after President Trump announced a 25% tariff on certain AI chips, which rattled Japanese giants like SoftBank and Advantest.
But it wasn't all bad news—some Japanese companies shined: Ryohin Keikaku surged nearly 12% on strong earnings, and Toyota Industries jumped over 6% thanks to a buyout offer.
Even with market ups and downs, there's still opportunity if you know where to look.
Why should you care?
If you're interested in how global politics can shake up markets—or just want to see where the next investing opportunities might pop up—this is one of those weeks when Japan's stock story has it all: drama in tech, resilience elsewhere, and signals that things can change fast.