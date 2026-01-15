Microsoft just made its biggest bet yet on cleaning up carbon
Microsoft has signed a massive deal with Indigo Carbon to buy 2.85 million soil carbon removal credits as part of its stated emissions-reduction efforts.
This is their largest agreement so far, following smaller agreements (dates not specified in source).
Wait, what are soil carbon credits?
These credits come from farmers using eco-friendly methods like no-till farming and planting cover crops.
Not only do these practices trap more carbon in the soil, but they also boost things like water retention and biodiversity.
Indigo's project uses tech and peer-reviewed research to make sure the results are legit.
Why does this matter for Microsoft—and everyone else?
Microsoft's Director Phillip Goodman praised Indigo's approach. Plus, it supports farmers directly.
Moves like this could shape how big companies tackle climate change—and maybe even inspire others to step up their game.