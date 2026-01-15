Microsoft just made a big move for the planet with Varaha
On January 15, 2026, Microsoft signed a deal with Varaha to buy over 100,000 tons of carbon removal credits through 2029.
This is part of Microsoft's push to go carbon-negative by 2030, even as its AI and cloud work keeps emissions high.
Turning cotton waste into climate action
Varaha's Maharashtra initiative is all about helping the environment and farmers at the same time.
By turning cotton waste into biochar (which stores carbon in soil instead of polluting the air), they've teamed up with around 40,000 small farmers and plan to scale up to 18 reactors.
In just one year, they processed about 240,000 tons of biomass.
Why it matters
Microsoft's emissions actually jumped by over 23% in fiscal 2024 thanks to booming AI and cloud demand—so deals like this aren't just good PR; they're necessary if tech giants want to keep their green promises.
Plus, Varaha is expanding fast across India, Nepal, and Bangladesh—making local climate action feel global.