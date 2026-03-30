Nikkei falls 2.8% amid Middle East tensions and recession fears Business Mar 30, 2026

Japan's stock market had a rough Monday, with the Nikkei index dropping 2.8%, thanks to growing worries about a possible recession tied to Middle East tensions.

The Topix index also slid nearly 3%. The month alone has seen the Nikkei drop almost 12%, its worst month since the 2008 financial crisis.

Big names like Mitsubishi Motors and Advantest saw their shares plunge, dragging the market down further.