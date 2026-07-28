Nikkei slides 4.34% to 2 month low amid AI fears
Japan's Nikkei index slid 4.34% on Tuesday, marking its lowest point in two months.
The big drop came as global worries about tech and AI stocks spread from the US to Asia, with investors feeling cautious ahead of major tech earnings.
Nearly 70% of Tokyo Prime Market stocks ended in the red, and the broader Topix index was also down.
NVIDIA dip triggers Kioxia 18% plunge
Japanese chipmakers took some of the biggest hits: Kioxia fell 18%, while Advantest and Tokyo Electron each lost about 10%.
This all started after NVIDIA's shares dipped nearly 5% overnight in the US triggering a wave of selling across Asian markets.
Even South Korea's KOSPI index tumbled by 9%.
A few software firms like Shift and Fujitsu managed small gains, but overall, it was a rough day for tech and finance giants alike.