Nilekani and Varma's NFH builds AI for global digital transactions Business Apr 07, 2026

Nandan Nilekani and Pramod Varma, who are associated with Aadhaar and UPI, are taking their digital magic global.

Through their nonprofit Networks for Humanity (NFH) and with support from Google.org and the Gates Foundation, they're building a worldwide system where AI helps manage identity, payments, and online shopping across borders.

The goal: make digital transactions as smooth everywhere as they are in India.