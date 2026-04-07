Nilekani and Varma's NFH builds AI for global digital transactions
Nandan Nilekani and Pramod Varma, who are associated with Aadhaar and UPI, are taking their digital magic global.
Through their nonprofit Networks for Humanity (NFH) and with support from Google.org and the Gates Foundation, they're building a worldwide system where AI helps manage identity, payments, and online shopping across borders.
The goal: make digital transactions as smooth everywhere as they are in India.
NFH develops decentralized AI agents
NFH's big idea is a decentralized internet where AI agents handle transactions for you, making things faster and more secure.
Anchored by Siddharth Shetty, they're also working on new tech like tokenized assets (think digital versions of stuff you own) and programmable vouchers for things like education or climate rewards, so benefits can reach people globally without hassle.