Nineteen AI names on Hurun India list 2026 worth ₹3.07L/cr

India's AI scene is booming: 19 people from the artificial intelligence sector just landed on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, together worth a massive ₹3.07 lakh crore.

Leading the pack are Sridhar Pinnapureddy and family, associated with CTRL S Datacentres with ₹46,100 crore and Darshan Hiranandani of Yotta at ₹37,900 crore.