Nineteen AI names on Hurun India list 2026 worth ₹3.07L/cr
Business
India's AI scene is booming: 19 people from the artificial intelligence sector just landed on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, together worth a massive ₹3.07 lakh crore.
Leading the pack are Sridhar Pinnapureddy and family, associated with CTRL S Datacentres with ₹46,100 crore and Darshan Hiranandani of Yotta at ₹37,900 crore.
Parag Agrawal ₹10,500cr and investing guidance
Familiar names like former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal (₹10,500 crore) also feature.
If you're curious about investing in AI yourself, you can look at tech stocks like Persistent Systems or Tech Mahindra, or try global AI funds if you're feeling adventurous.
All you need is active demat and trading accounts with an SEBI-registered broker to start exploring this fast-growing sector.