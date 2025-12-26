Ninjacart narrows FY25 losses to ₹256cr; targets profit by FY27
Ninjacart, the Walmart-backed agritech startup, just shared its FY2025 results: revenue dropped to ₹1,634 crore from last year's ₹2,007 crore, but they managed to trim losses a bit—down to ₹256 crore from ₹260 crore.
The secret? Cutting costs and moving away from low-profit areas.
Smarter choices lead to stronger business
By dropping non-core businesses, Ninjacart boosted its profit margins and built a healthier mix of revenue sources.
Their main fulfillment platform for retailers and quick-commerce is projected to double in growth in FY2026.
Thanks to these moves, all their core segments are now running operationally in the green.
Eyes on future profits
CEO Kartheeswaran KK says the focus is on "disciplined execution" and making thoughtful choices so Ninjacart can hit full profitability by 2027.
Even with lower revenue, their strategy seems to be paying off—and they continue to strengthen their fundamentals.