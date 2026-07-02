Ninjacart raises $6 million, profitable and eyeing IPO within 2 years

Core growth tripled as Ninjacart expands

Now active in more than 40 cities with more than 150 products, from everyday veggies to premium picks like avocados, Ninjacart has tripled its core business growth in the last year.

They're serving everyone from quick commerce apps to hotels and exporters. Accel's Subrata Mitra called out "their kind of discipline" and leading role in quick commerce.

With support from investors like Walmart and Flipkart too, Ninjacart is doubling down on expansion as it preps for its public debut.