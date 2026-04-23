Nintendo faces lawsuit as customers demand tariff refund share

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Nintendo of America, demanding the gaming giant pass on the money it expects to receive from tariff refunds. The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington. It alleges that Nintendo has not promised any refunds to customers for duties they paid due to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump 's administration.

Allegations Lawsuit details The lawsuit accuses Nintendo of "unjust enrichment" and violating Washington state's consumer protection law. It argues that without court intervention, Nintendo could benefit from the same tariff payments twice - once through higher prices paid by consumers, and again from tariff refunds received from the federal government. The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages and restitution for consumers who bought Nintendo products during the tariff period.

Tariff details Tariffs and their legal status The tariffs in question were imposed by Trump in February 2025, under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The move was aimed at countering national emergencies and involved raising taxes on goods imported from nearly every country. However, the US Supreme Court struck down these tariffs in February 2026, ruling that the emergency powers law did not authorize such actions to counter national emergencies.

Advertisement

Revenue impact Financial implications for Nintendo Before the Supreme Court's ruling, the US government had collected over $160 billion from thousands of companies as tariff payments. Among these companies was Nintendo of America, which raised prices on several accessories by $5-$10 in April 2025 after the tariffs were imposed. The company attributed this price hike to "changes in market conditions."

Advertisement