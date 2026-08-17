Nippon India Mutual Fund unveils Income Plus Arbitrage Omni FoF
Business
Nippon India Mutual Fund just rolled out the Nippon India Income Plus Arbitrage Omni Fund of Fund, designed for people who want steady returns without wild market swings.
The fund is open for investment until August 31, 2026, and focuses on balancing risk and tax savings.
Fund allocates minimum 35% to arbitrage
At least 35% of your money goes into arbitrage funds, while the rest is spread across debt funds and money market options, so your cash isn't all in one basket.
If you stick with it for more than two years, long-term gains are taxed at a lower rate of 12.5%, making it a practical pick if you're looking to grow your money steadily without getting tangled in complicated tax rules or constant switching between different schemes.